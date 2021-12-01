Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022
    Publish date:

    UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022

    Keeping an eye on which Bruins are coming and going through the transfer portal this offseason.
    Author:

    Keeping an eye on which Bruins are coming and going through the transfer portal this offseason.

    Transfer season has officially started in college football.

    With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) has lost players to the portal already, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue.

    All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on this offseason.

    Outgoing

    Myles Jackson, Edge Rusher

    Hometown: Jonesboro, Georgia
    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 248 pounds
    2021 Stats: 7 GP, 6 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 FR
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 38 WDE, No. 80 GA, No. 801 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Navy, Virginia Tech, Yale
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    AJ Campbell, Defensive Lineman

    Hometown: Copley, Ohio
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 240 pounds
    2021 Stats: 1 GP
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 50 Edge, No. 40 OH, No. 924 overall (2021)
    High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Ohio, Temple, Vanderbilt
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    Luke Akers, Punter

    Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
    Height: 6-foot-1
    Weight: 180 pounds
    2021 Stats: 12 GP, 34 punts, 43.1 average, 8 inside 20
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 3 K, No. 49 TN, No. 1697 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Yale
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    Read More

    Parker McQuarrie, Quarterback

    Hometown: Weare, New Hampshire
    Height: 6-foot-6
    Weight: 225 pounds
    2021 Stats: None
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
    247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 11 PRO, No. 1 NH, No. 258 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Boston College, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    DJ Warnell, Defensive Back

    Hometown: La Marque, Texas
    Height: 6-foot-2
    Weight: 201 pounds
    2021 Stats: 10 GP, 9 tackles, 1 FF, 1 BRK
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 88 CB, No. 124 TX, No. 1043 overall (2020)
    High School Offers: Arizona, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    Tyler Kiehne, Defensive Lineman

    Hometown: Los Lunas, New Mexico
    Height: 6-foot-3
    Weight: 250 pounds
    2021 Stats: None
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
    247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 153 DL, No. 1 NM, No. 1304 overall (2021)
    High School Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
    Transfer Offers: None
    Destination: TBD

    Incoming

    None

    Targets

    George Tarlas, Defensive End

    Previous School: Weber State
    Hometown: Chalkida, Greece / Boise, Idaho
    Height: 6-foot-4
    Weight: 260 pounds
    2021 Stats: 11 GP, 55 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 4 FF, 4 QBH, 2 BRK
    Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
    247Sports Composite: N/A
    High School Offers: Boise State (PWO) (2017)
    Transfer Offers: Boise State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Toledo
    Destination: TBD

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_16882311
    Football

    UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022

    56 seconds ago
    EYvqHBJUEAA8jgF
    Football

    Defensive Lineman Tyler Kiehne Enters NCAA Transfer Portal After One Season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_8156828
    Football

    Arizona Pegs UCLA Defensive Line Coach Johnny Nansen as Next Defensive Coordinator

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15644322
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. Colorado: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17014155
    Football

    Safety DJ Warnell Set to Leave UCLA Football, Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17214404
    Men's Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: UCLA Clings Onto Top Spot, Holds Off Arizona and USC

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17247480
    Football

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16674301
    Football

    Weber State Transfer Edge Rusher George Tarlas Visits UCLA Football

    Nov 30, 2021