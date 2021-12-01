UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022
Transfer season has officially started in college football.
With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) has lost players to the portal already, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue.
All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on this offseason.
Outgoing
Hometown: Jonesboro, Georgia
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 248 pounds
2021 Stats: 7 GP, 6 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 FR
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 38 WDE, No. 80 GA, No. 801 overall (2020)
High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Navy, Virginia Tech, Yale
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
AJ Campbell, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Copley, Ohio
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 240 pounds
2021 Stats: 1 GP
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 50 Edge, No. 40 OH, No. 924 overall (2021)
High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Ohio, Temple, Vanderbilt
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 180 pounds
2021 Stats: 12 GP, 34 punts, 43.1 average, 8 inside 20
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 3 K, No. 49 TN, No. 1697 overall (2020)
High School Offers: Yale
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
Hometown: Weare, New Hampshire
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 225 pounds
2021 Stats: None
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 11 PRO, No. 1 NH, No. 258 overall (2020)
High School Offers: Boston College, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
Hometown: La Marque, Texas
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 201 pounds
2021 Stats: 10 GP, 9 tackles, 1 FF, 1 BRK
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 88 CB, No. 124 TX, No. 1043 overall (2020)
High School Offers: Arizona, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
Tyler Kiehne, Defensive Lineman
Hometown: Los Lunas, New Mexico
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 250 pounds
2021 Stats: None
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4
247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 153 DL, No. 1 NM, No. 1304 overall (2021)
High School Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin
Transfer Offers: None
Destination: TBD
Incoming
None
Targets
Previous School: Weber State
Hometown: Chalkida, Greece / Boise, Idaho
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
2021 Stats: 11 GP, 55 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 4 FF, 4 QBH, 2 BRK
Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1
247Sports Composite: N/A
High School Offers: Boise State (PWO) (2017)
Transfer Offers: Boise State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Toledo
Destination: TBD
