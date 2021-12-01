UCLA Football Transfer Portal Tracker 2022

Transfer season has officially started in college football.

With the regular season coming to an end, there has been a rush of players joining the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) has lost players to the portal already, and it will try once again to add key pieces to its upcoming roster through the new age team-building avenue.

All Bruins is keeping track of who's coming, who's going, and who the staff is keeping an eye on this offseason.

Outgoing

Myles Jackson, Edge Rusher

Hometown: Jonesboro, Georgia

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 248 pounds

2021 Stats: 7 GP, 6 tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1 FR

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 38 WDE, No. 80 GA, No. 801 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Navy, Virginia Tech, Yale

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

AJ Campbell, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Copley, Ohio

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

2021 Stats: 1 GP

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 50 Edge, No. 40 OH, No. 924 overall (2021)

High School Offers: Air Force, Army, Ohio, Temple, Vanderbilt

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

Luke Akers, Punter

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

2021 Stats: 12 GP, 34 punts, 43.1 average, 8 inside 20

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 3 K, No. 49 TN, No. 1697 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Yale

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

Parker McQuarrie, Quarterback

Hometown: Weare, New Hampshire

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 225 pounds

2021 Stats: None

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 11 PRO, No. 1 NH, No. 258 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Boston College, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

DJ Warnell, Defensive Back

Hometown: La Marque, Texas

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 201 pounds

2021 Stats: 10 GP, 9 tackles, 1 FF, 1 BRK

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 3

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 88 CB, No. 124 TX, No. 1043 overall (2020)

High School Offers: Arizona, Boston College, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

Tyler Kiehne, Defensive Lineman

Hometown: Los Lunas, New Mexico

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 250 pounds

2021 Stats: None

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 4

247Sports Composite: Three-Star, No. 153 DL, No. 1 NM, No. 1304 overall (2021)

High School Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin

Transfer Offers: None

Destination: TBD

Incoming

None

Targets

George Tarlas, Defensive End

Previous School: Weber State

Hometown: Chalkida, Greece / Boise, Idaho

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

2021 Stats: 11 GP, 55 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 4 FF, 4 QBH, 2 BRK

Years of Eligibility Remaining: 1

247Sports Composite: N/A

High School Offers: Boise State (PWO) (2017)

Transfer Offers: Boise State, Bowling Green, Ball State, Toledo

Destination: TBD



