UCLA Football Running Back Christian Grubb Enters Transfer Portal

After a lull that lasted multiple weeks, another Bruin has announced their intentions to leave the program.

UCLA football running back Christian Grubb has entered the transfer portal, the veteran confirmed Wednesday on Twitter. Grubb just finished his fourth season with the Bruins, although he didn't make his debut until 2022 due to multiple redshirts and long-term injuries.

Grubb has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

UCLA has now had nine players enter the transfer portal this year, with offensive linemen Tyler Manoa and Baraka Beckett getting the ball rolling in early October. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus, defensive lineman Hayden Harris, linebacker Erich Osteen, kicker/punter Nicholas Barr-Mira, linebacker Jeremiah Trojan and linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald have all entered since the end of the regular season.

Grubb arrived in Westwood in 2019 as a three-star recruit who starred at nearby Notre Dame High School (CA). In his senior year with the Knights, Grubb rushed for 1,306 yards and 18 touchdowns while also racking up 295 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, plus a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Through his first two seasons with the Bruins, Grubb was only able to feature on the scout team in practice. Grubb did compete for UCLA track & field, though, staying in shape and remaining a competitive Division I student-athlete.

Grubb missed the entire 2021 campaign due to an injury, though, costing him a shot at carving out a consistent secondary role. When he returned to the field in 2022, the backfield was crowded with other reserves looking for carries.

Still, Grubb saw action in three games – against Alabama State, Colorado and Cal, all of which were wins. He ended the season with 57 yards on eight carries, as well as a touchdown he scored against the Hornets at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 10.

Starting running back Zach Charbonnet may be turning pro this offseason, but the Bruins will still have plenty of mouths to feed in the backfield. UCLA picked up a commitment from Army transfer Anthony Adkins on Monday, and three-star recruit Isaiah Carlson signed his Naitonal Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Adkins and Carlson will join Keegan Jones, TJ Harden, Deshun Murrell and Colson Yankoff, and the staff may not be done looking for transfers yet, either.

