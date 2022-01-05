UCLA Football Receiver Kyle Philips Enters 2022 NFL Draft

The Bruins' most reliable pass-catcher is moving on to the next level.

UCLA football wide receiver Kyle Philips has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Tuesday. Philips had two years of eligibility remaining, but walked during Senior Day back during the regular season finale's pregame festivities and had been expected to try for the NFL this spring.

Philips' decision to leave Westwood also makes him the first skill position player to depart out of the Bruins' top weapons. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet and tight end Greg Dulcich also have to decide whether or not declare by Jan. 17, as do left tackle Sean Rhyan, edge rusher Mitchell Agude and safety Quentin Lake.

Philips posted a career year in 2021, leading the Pac-12 with 10 receiving touchdowns in addition to his 739 yards on 59 catches. On special teams, Philips returned nine punts for 203 yards and a touchdown.

First arriving on campus back in 2018, Philips redshirted his freshman year. He burst onto the scene in 2019 and never let up, finishing his collegiate career with 157 receptions, 1,790 yards, and 17 touchdowns as a wideout in addition to 460 yards and two touchdowns on 23 punt returns.

Philips is tied for seventh all-time in program history in receptions, eighth in receiving touchdowns and 17th in receiving yards, as he was the team's top receiver in all three of his seasons on the field.

No high-profile sites have Philips going in any mock drafts. At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Philips profiles as a slot receiver in the pros, even though he managed to line up outside the numbers, in the backfield as elsewhere during his time at UCLA. Philips also excelled as a blocker despite his short stature, making him an attractive option to coaching staffs at the next level.

With Philips gone, receiver Chase Cota is the next most experienced and productive receiver left on the roster. Cota could very well leave for the NFL Draft as well, though, which would make Kam Brown, who transferred from Texas A&M last offseason, and recent Duke transfer Jake Bobo as the most reliable targets moving forward.

Thompson-Robinson's decision will also impact who is throwing Brown and Bobo the ball, so UCLA's offense is very much in flux. Coach Chip Kelly has managed to lead the Bruins to one of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation over the past two years, but will need to revamp things with the new personnel group set to take over.

Catch up on every UCLA player's status for next season over at All Bruins' 2022 NFL Draft Declaration Tracker.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated