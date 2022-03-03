UCLA Tight End Greg Dulcich Highlights NFL Combine Tight End Drills

As the NFL Combine got rolling, one Bruin made sure to capitalize on being in the spotlight.

UCLA football product Greg Dulcich was part of the first group to take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, with the tight ends being the first position to get tested at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Dulcich made headlines Wednesday after arriving in Indianapolis and meeting with several teams, but he let his play do the talking on the first day of on-field action.

The day started with measurements – Dulcich came in at 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms and 9 7/8-inch hands.

Dulcich opened the workouts by notching 16 reps on the bench press, ranking ninth out of the 10 tight ends. When he got on the field, Dulcich ran a 4.61-second unofficial 40-yard dash, which tied him for No. 2 at his position.

After a false start, Dulcich's second attempt came in at 4.73 seconds. His first run was then adjusted to a 4.70 for its official time, which knocked him down to No. 5 at his position.

That time puts Dulcich right between the other two Chip Kelly era tight ends who came before him – Caleb Wilson ran a 4.56 in 2019 and Devin Asiasi ran a 4.73 in 2020. Wilson did not participate in the bench press that year, while Asiasi also hit 16 reps.

Dulcich then got going in the sled blocking drills, earning praise from the announcers for his performance. The gauntlet was up next, and after dropping a pass in his first rep, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Dulcich's second attempt was the best he had seen all day.

Dulcich had a 34-inch vertical leap, ranking No. 5 among tight ends, and his 10-foot-2 broad jump was second-best at the position. The 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle are still on the docket.

Jeremiah compared Dulcich to former Pro Bowler Owen Daniels, who racked up 5,661 yards and 36 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons, multiple times during the broadcoast.

Dulcich entered Thursday as the No. 1 tight end in the class, according to Jeremiah. Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible had Dulcich ranked at No. 3 for his position and NFL Network's Bucky Brooks slotted him in at No. 4.

How Dulcich's stock changes in response to his performance Thursday remains to be seen, but the buzz on the NFL Network broadcast and on social media seems to indicate he could be moving up draft boards in the coming weeks.

Dulcich's UCLA teammate, Kyle Philips, will be the next Bruin to work out at the combine, as the receivers are set to begin their on-field action early Thursday night. Sean Rhyan will compete with the rest of the offensive linemen on Friday, while defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia will work out Saturday and safety Quentin Lake will cap things off on Sunday.

