Publish date:
WATCH: David Pollack on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA Facing Oregon
Pollack credited Bruins coach Chip Kelly for innovating his offense once again for the 2021 college football season.
Former Georgia linebacker and ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack met with the media Friday morning to talk about the show’s visit to Westwood and what he expects out of the game between UCLA football and Oregon on Saturday.
