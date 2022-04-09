Skip to main content
WATCH: Stephan Blaylock on UCLA Football's Secondary, Performance in Spring Camp

Blaylock is heading into his fifth season as a Bruin, now holding a firm grip on the starting strong safety spot.

UCLA football safety Stephan Blaylock talked with reporters after practice Saturday morning. Blaylock spoke about how his leadership role has grown with Quentin Lake and Qwuantrezz Knight departing, whether or not his responsibilities have changed with some tweaks elsewhere on the defense and what he thinks of the transfers and young players stepping up so far in spring camp. 

