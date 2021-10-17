UCLA vs. Washington Week 7: Social Media Reactions to the Bruins Clutch Road Win

Bruin fans had seen it all before.

Their team would take a big lead against a big Pac-12 rival, then slowly give it away until eventually they lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Only that's not what happened Saturday in Seattle.

UCLA football (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) may have seen its 14-point lead disappear before its very eyes Saturday night, but it eventually found its footing and won 24-17 against Washington (2-4, 1-2).

After the Huskies opened things up with a field goal, the Bruins scored 17 unanswered. From quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's bubble screen touchdown to Kam Brown to his rushing touchdown later on, the offense was moving the ball well. The defense had its stretches too, allowing 3 yards in a two-drive span to help take a 17-3 lead.

Of course, the Bruins' 17-3 lead was short lived, as the Huskies scored a touchdown before the end of the first half, and then tied it up midway through the third.

There was some optimism, and it came from an unlikely source – one of the Bruins' most critical, notoriously pessimistic fans still had some hope.

Just as Carlos foresaw, that's when UCLA got back on track.

Tight end Greg Dulcich hauled in his first catch of the night on a shovel pass to the left, and then he came back a few plays later with a 9-yard touchdown grab to give the Bruins a one-score lead.

The Bruins immediately followed up that go-ahead score with a big play on the other side of the ball.

True freshman cornerback Devin Kirkwood reached out and tipped the ball to himself over the middle, hauling in a game-sealing interception.

All that was left after the pick was the Bruins bleeding nearly five minutes off the clock until the game went final.

The up-and-down nature of the win once again was cause for concern for the UCLA fanbase, but to sum up the general takeaway – a win is a win.

The Bruins will now have a week to prepare for a matchup with Oregon at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA fans are ready to host ESPN's College GameDay, and they'll have to wait another few days until the network makes the call on where they're setting up for the show.

