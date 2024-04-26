UCLA Football: Where To Watch NFL Draft's Second, Third Rounds Today
UCLA Bruins football fans must be over the moon to have seen All-American defensive end Laiatu Latu get selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft. He was the first defensive player picked overall, and should have an instant impact at the next level with the Indianapolis Colts. Or at least, some of us would like to think so.
So where, when and how can you take in the encore?
Today at 4 p.m., check out ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network to watch the second and third round of the draft, where potentially two UCLA fan favorites could get selected.
Twin UCLA redshirt junior defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy are projected to be selected at some point in the draft's later rounds, with Gabriel seen as a potential third round pick. Another Bruin, Second-Team All-Pac-12 senior linebacker Darius Muasau, is considered a potential selection on Day 3.
We're rooting for all three Blue and Gold alums to take the leap to the pros over the next few days. Time will tell if that transpires, but in the mean time, our fingers are crossed.
