Men's Basketball AP Poll: No. 1 Versus No. 2 Rematch Officially Set For Gonzaga, UCLA

The game has been set in stone for months, but now the stakes have been made official.

UCLA men's basketball (2-0) held onto the No. 2 spot in the first in-season edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,443 points and five first-place votes, actually seven points shy of what they had in last week's poll.

The lone team ahead of UCLA, Gonzaga, is also coming up on the schedule this week, with the Bruins and Bulldogs set to tip off Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 2 spot with two out of 32 first-place votes. UCLA beat Long Beach State 100-79 on Nov. 15, then defeated North Florida 98-63 on Nov. 17.

Around the Pac-12, Oregon slide from No. 12 all the way out of the top 25 after getting blown out by BYU earlier in the week. USC moved up from No. 25 to No. 24, winning its lone game of last week against Florida Gulf Coast.

Upcoming opponent North Carolina fell from No. 18 into the receiving votes section, now coming in at No. 29. Marquette, which UCLA will play on the road in December, is No. 32, making its first appearance in the polls all season after recently besting Illinois.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Gonzaga, 4-0 (55 first-place votes)

2. UCLA, 4-0 (6)

3. Purde, 2-0

4. Kansas, 2-0

5. Duke, 1-1

6. Baylor, 2-0

7. Villanova, 3-0

8. Texas, 1-1

9. Memphis, 1-0

10. Kentucky, 2-0

11. Alabama, 2-0

12. Houston, 2-0

13. Arkansas, 1-1

14. Illinois, 2-0

15. Tennessee, 2-0

16. St. Bonaventure, 2-0

17. Arizona, 2-0

18. BYU, 2-0

19. Auburn, 2-0

20. Michigan, 3-0

21. Seton Hall, 2-0

22. UConn, 2-0

23. Florida, 2-0

24. USC, 2-0

25. Xavier, 2-0

Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

