Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Men's Basketball AP Poll: No. 1 Versus No. 2 Rematch Officially Set For Gonzaga, UCLA
    Publish date:

    Men's Basketball AP Poll: No. 1 Versus No. 2 Rematch Officially Set For Gonzaga, UCLA

    The Final Four redux between the Bruins and Bulldogs will mark the two most highly-touted teams in the nation going head-to-head.
    Author:

    The Final Four redux between the Bruins and Bulldogs will mark the two most highly-touted teams in the nation going head-to-head.

    The game has been set in stone for months, but now the stakes have been made official.

    UCLA men's basketball (2-0) held onto the No. 2 spot in the first in-season edition of the AP Poll on Monday. The Bruins got 1,443 points and five first-place votes, actually seven points shy of what they had in last week's poll.

    The lone team ahead of UCLA, Gonzaga, is also coming up on the schedule this week, with the Bruins and Bulldogs set to tip off Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

    The USA Today Coaches Poll also had UCLA in the No. 2 spot with two out of 32 first-place votes. UCLA beat Long Beach State 100-79 on Nov. 15, then defeated North Florida 98-63 on Nov. 17.

    Around the Pac-12, Oregon slide from No. 12 all the way out of the top 25 after getting blown out by BYU earlier in the week. USC moved up from No. 25 to No. 24, winning its lone game of last week against Florida Gulf Coast.

    Read More

    Upcoming opponent North Carolina fell from No. 18 into the receiving votes section, now coming in at No. 29. Marquette, which UCLA will play on the road in December, is No. 32, making its first appearance in the polls all season after recently besting Illinois.

    The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

    1. Gonzaga, 4-0 (55 first-place votes)
    2. UCLA, 4-0 (6)
    3. Purde, 2-0
    4. Kansas, 2-0
    5. Duke, 1-1
    6. Baylor, 2-0
    7. Villanova, 3-0
    8. Texas, 1-1
    9. Memphis, 1-0
    10. Kentucky, 2-0
    11. Alabama, 2-0
    12. Houston, 2-0
    13. Arkansas, 1-1
    14. Illinois, 2-0
    15. Tennessee, 2-0
    16. St. Bonaventure, 2-0
    17. Arizona, 2-0
    18. BYU, 2-0
    19. Auburn, 2-0
    20. Michigan, 3-0
    21. Seton Hall, 2-0
    22. UConn, 2-0
    23. Florida, 2-0
    24. USC, 2-0
    25. Xavier, 2-0

    Others receiving votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio State 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan State 44, Marquette 41, Colorado State 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, LSU 6, Iowa 6, Mississippi State 4, Florida State 4, Drake 2, George Mason 1, San Francisco 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_17174800
    Men's Basketball

    Men's Basketball AP Poll: No. 1 Versus No. 2 Rematch Officially Set For Gonzaga, UCLA

    29 seconds ago
    IMG_2265
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Analyzes UCLA Football's Performance Versus Rival USC

    54 minutes ago
    4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
    Football

    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Football Throttles USC, Men's Basketball Rematching Gonzaga

    3 hours ago
    4409A036-6468-4816-911D-379BEB96FB7C
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: Cori Close Talks UCLA Women's Basketball's Improvements Versus Virginia

    15 hours ago
    B2D3A3E3-A958-4220-8EEB-CF359FA404D9
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: Natalie Chou, IImar’I Thomas Recap Turning Points in UCLA Women's Basketball's Win

    15 hours ago
    IMG_6537
    Women's Basketball

    Late Shooting Burst Helps UCLA Women's Basketball Pull Away From Virginia

    15 hours ago
    IMG_5400
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Men's Soccer Nears Upset, Collapses Late Versus Duke in NCAA Tournament

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17200641
    Football

    UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Postgame Takeaways

    23 hours ago