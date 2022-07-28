UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Class of 2024 Point Guard Zoom Diallo

One of the top point guards in the country has officially been targeted by the Bruins.

UCLA men's basketball sent a scholarship offer to class of 2024 point guard Zoom Diallo on Wednesday, the Curtis Senior (WA) product announced on Twitter. The Bruins' staff had reached out to Diallo right as the unlimited contact period opened in mid-June, and an offer ultimately wasn't far behind.

Diallo had offers from Cal Poly, Fresno State, Montana, Oregon State, Portland, San Francisco, Southern Utah, Washington and Washington State when UCLA was doing its due diligence a month ago. In the time since, Diallo also picked up offers from LSU, San Diego State, Arizona, Cal, Florida State and USC.

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 17.8 points per game his sophomore year, and he has only bolstered his production this spring and summer.

Diallo showed out at the Section 7 Team Camp in Arizona in June, scoring, rebounding and defending his way to plenty of praise from the media, coaches and scouts alike. Diallo made a name for himself as a national recruit at the 2021 Section 7s, and the 2022 rendition of the event only further cemented him as one of the top guards in the country.

Starring for Elite Academy on the AAU circuit, Diallo was one of the top performers at the UAA Finals in Chicago over the weekend. The Tacoma, Washington, native averaged 17 points and 7 assists per game on 48% shooting at the event.

Diallo is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Washington, No. 4 point guard in the country and No. 42 overall prospect in his class.

Despite boasting tremendous stability at the one under coach Mick Cronin, it's only a matter of time before UCLA will need to rebuild at the point guard position. Tyger Campbell may have two years of eligibility remaining, but this upcoming season could very well be his last at the college level.

Four-star point guard Dylan Andrews joined the Bruins' 2022 recruiting class, giving Cronin a security blanket in the backcourt moving forward. However, the team does not have a single 2023 commit – at the point or elsewhere – so the future is far from certain.

Diallo is the 13th class of 2024 prospects Cronin and his staff have offered thus far, and the 10th that hails from outside of California.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOOM DIALLO/INSTAGRAM