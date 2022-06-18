UCLA Men's Basketball Connects With Top Recruits to Open Unlimited Contact Period

The Bruins had already started to zero in on a handful of rising high school juniors, but the staff will now be able to go all in on their biggest recruiting targets.

Per NCAA rules, Wednesday marked the first day of the unlimited contact period for college coaches and prospective class of 2024 recruits. UCLA men's basketball has been busy since the clock struck midnight on June 15, contacting at least two dozen of the top prospects across the country.

Some of the recruits already have offers from the Bruins, while others have caught the staff's eye more recently.

All Bruins has compiled a list of the players who have publicly talked about hearing from UCLA since Wednesday, complete with stats, measurables and recruiting rankings.

Jason Asemota, SF

High School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ)

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 6 SF, No. 2 AZ, No. 22 overall

Stats: 21.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.5 steals per game

Offers: Stony Brook, UMass, Arizona State, UC Santa Barbara, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Nevada, Florida, TCU, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, UNLV, Illinois, Kansas, Texas Tech, Memphis, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Baylor, Rutgers, Texas A&M, LSU

Annor Boateng, SF

High School: Little Rock Central (AR)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 36 overall)

Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Auburn, Mississippi State

James Brown, C

High School: St. Rita (IL)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 C, No. 1 IL, No. 27 overall

Stats: 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds per game

Offers: DePaul, Florida Howard, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Northern Illinois, Providence, Siena, Western Illinois, Wisconsin

Carter Bryant, SF

High School: Fountain Valley (CA)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 190 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 24 overall)

Offers: Arizona, Long Beach State, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, Xavier

Casmir Chavis, G

High School: Park Center (MN)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked

Offers: West Virginia

Jacob Cofie, PF

High School: Eastside Catholic (WA)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 225 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 61 overall)

Offers: Colorado, Montana, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Malick Diallo, F/C

High School: Wasatch Academy (UT)

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 205 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked

Stats: 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks per game

Offers: BYU, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara

Zoom Diallo, PG

High School: Curtis (WA)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 42 overall)

Stats: 17.8 points per game

Offers: Cal Poly, Fresno State, Montana, Oregon State, Portland, San Francisco, Southern Utah, Washington, Washington State

Isaiah Elohim, SG

High School: Sierra Canyon (CA)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 3 SG, No. 1 CA, No. 4 overall

Stats: 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists

Offers: Arizona State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Washington

Boogie Fland, PG

High School: Archbishop Stepinac (NY)

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 165 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 2 PG, No. 2 NY, No. 13 overall

Stats: 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals per game

Offers: Bryant, UConn, Fordham, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rider, Siena, St. John's, TCU, UCLA, Virginia Tech

Gicarri Harris, G

High School: Grayson (GA)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked

Offers: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida, Purdue, LSU, Arizona State, Georgia State

Ian Jackson, SG

High School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 1 SG, No. 1 NY, No. 2 overall

Stats: 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists

Offers: UConn, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, St. John's, UCLA

Tyler McKinley, PF

High School: Walnut Hills (OH)

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 10 PF, No. 1 OH, No. 60 overall

Offers: Cincinnati, Dayton, Kansas State, Miami (OH), Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Xavier

Jovan Milicevic, F

High School: Dream City Christian (AZ)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 215 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked

Offers: Arizona State, Oregon, UC Santa Barbara

Vyctorius Miller, SG

High School: Compass Prep (AZ)

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 4 SG, No. 1 AZ, No. 9 overall

Offers: Arizona State, Cal Poly, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest

Yves Missi, C

High School: West Nottingham Academy (MD)

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 6 C, No. 3 MD, No. 31 overall

Offers: Baylor, UConn, DePaul, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Norfolk State, Ohio State, South Carolina Upstate, St. John's, Syracuse, UCLA

John Paul Mobley, PG

High School: Bishop Gorman (NV)

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 150 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (247Sports Four-Star, No. 48 overall)

Offers: Arizona State, Creighton, St. John's, Toledo, UNLV

Adam Njie Jr., G

High School: Hillcrest Prep (AZ)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked

Stats: 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals per game

Offers: Arizona State, FIU, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iona, Manhattan, NJIT, Robert Morris, St. Bonaventure, St. Francis, TCU, Utah State, Washington State

Doryan Onwuchekwa, F/C

High School: Waxahachie Faith Family Academy (TX)

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 205 pounds

247Sports Composite: Unranked (ESPN Four-Star, No. 50 overall)

Offers: Kansas State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Troy

Dink Pate, SG

High School: Pinkston (TX)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 180 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 9 SG, No. 3 TX, No. 29 overall

Stats: 17.7 points per game

Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Houston, Jackson State, Lamar, LSU, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulsa, South Florida, UT Arlington, Washington State

Tahaad Pettiford, PG

High School: Hudson Catholic (NJ)

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 5 PG, No. 4 NJ, No. 42 overall

Offers: Auburn, UConn, LSU, Maryland, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John's, UCLA

Jamari Phillips, SG

High School: Modesto Christian (CA)

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 170 pounds

247Sports Composite: Five-Star, No. 5 SG, No. 3 CA, No. 15 overall

Stats: 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists blocks, 1.5 steals per game

Offers: California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Southern Utah, Texas Tech, USC, Washington, Washington State

Jalen Shelley, SF

High School: Lone Star (TX)

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 175 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 11 SF, No. 4 TX, No. 38 overall

Offers: Houston, Iowa, Kansas State, Lamar, LSU, Oklahoma State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech

Dedan Thomas Jr., PG

High School: Libery (NV)

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 150 pounds

247Sports Composite: Four-Star, No. 6 PG, No. 2 NV, No. 45 overall

Stats: 13.3 points, 5.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game

Offers: LSU, UNLV, Washington State

