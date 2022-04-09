UCLA Men's Basketball Walk-On Logan Cremonesi Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another Bruin is on his way out of town.

UCLA men's basketball forward Logan Cremonesi has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as was first reported by Verbal Commits and The Portal Report on Friday. Cremonesi has three years of eligibility remaining.

Only one of Cremonesi's two seasons in Westwood counted against his eligibility, as he intentionally redshirted the entire 2021-2022 campaign in order to preserve that extra year, a UCLA Athletics spokesperson confirmed to All Bruins. Coach Mick Cronin alluded towards that decision by Cremonesi during a press conference in the fall, which is the reason he ultimately didn't check into any games this year.

Cremonesi was a walk-on, so his departure will not free up a scholarship spot for the team moving forward. Guard/forward Jake Kyman entering the transfer portal on March 30 did open up a scholarship, though, meaning two additional scholarship players will have to leave the program in order to make room for the three incoming freshmen.

Despite not seeing the court all too often, Cremonesi still made his mark in Westwood from the sidelines.

Cremonesi was one of two walk-ons on UCLA the past two seasons, often providing energy from the end of the bench alongside guard Russell Stong. The duo started going viral on social media for their midgame celebrations during the Bruins' 2021 Final Four run – earning the monikers "Brad and Chad" – and they continued to play to the camera on broadcasts the following season.

As a true freshman, Cremonesi played in five games, earning four minutes over the course of the season. Cremonesi attempted two free throws, recorded one personal foul and hauled in one defensive rebound against Washington State on Jan. 14, 2021, and the only other stat he recorded in his UCLA career was a field goal attempt against Utah on Feb. 25, 2021.

Cremonesi found his way into two NCAA tournament games at the end of that season, getting on the court for his team's Round of 64 win over BYU and their Round of 32 win over Abilene Christian.

That victory over the Wildcats, which was nearly 13 months ago, was the last time Cremonesi played in a collegiate game.

There could potentially be more Bruins entering the transfer portal, based on scholarship numbers and drawing inferences from Cronin's past quotes. Cronin insinuated that forward Cody Riley and guard Jules Bernard were going to be playing their final games in the program this March, but with both players still boasting one year of eligibility, they could technically move elsewhere if they don't elect to go pro.

Guard Johnny Juzang, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard/forward Peyton Watson are candidates to enter the NBA Draft pool, meanwhile, giving that group another potential route of departure should they so choose.

Cremonesi may not have played as many minutes or scored as many points as those highly-touted collegiate stars, but he was a part of both a Final Four team and a Sweet 16 team a year later.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Mater Dei (CA) was born in Chicago but grew up in Oceanside, California. According to Verbal Commits, Cremonesi also had offers from Concordia, Stanislaus State and Air Force coming out of high school.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated