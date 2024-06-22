UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Ascends ESPN's Pre-Draft Rankings
Former First-Team All-Pac-12 UCLA Bruins sophomore big man Adem Bona has risen up the ranks thanks to his performances in pre-draft workouts and last month's NBA Draft Combine. The former Blue and Gold standout is now listed as the No. 33-best prospect on ESPN's latest big board, ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft next week.
The 6-foot-10 big man, 21, enjoyed a solid two-season stint the Bruins. In 2022-23, he was the lone freshman starter on an otherwise veteran-laden 31-6 UCLA club that went all the way to the Sweet Sixteen during that spring's NCAA Tournament. Bona was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2023, for good measure.
Last season, Bona became the best player for a mediocre Bruins club that went just 16-17 and missed March Madness altogether. Across 33 contests, he averaged 12.4 points while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor and 69.6 percent from the charity stripe, plus 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals a night. Bona was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and, again, an All-Pac-12 First Teamer for his efforts. He was a two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer during his college run. After the season, Bona declared for the draft.
As a high second round draft selection, Bona could wind up with a major contender next season. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks, who finished with the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed at 49-33 last year, possess the No. 33 pick. Then again, the Portland Trail Blazers, who finished 21-61, have the No. 34 pick as of this writing.
