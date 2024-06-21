UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Opens Up About Specific Team He Would Love To Play For
One of the more interesting players from the upcoming NBA Draft is former UCLA Bruins big man Adem Bona. Bona has seen his name rise up draft boards in recent times and many teams would love to bring him into their locker room.
He is a high-energy player who gives his all each time out on the court. Bona took on more of a leadership role this past season with the Bruins, something that could help him going forward.
The former Bruins big man has been working out with different NBA teams as we get ready for the draft next week. But it seems that there may be one team in particular that Bona is excited about heading into the draft.
Bona spoke about why he believes that playing for the Indiana Pacers would be a good fit for him. He is expected to be selected somewhere within the two rounds of the NBA Draft.
“I like teams that share the ball and play fast…I feel like my style of play would fit the Pacers very well.”
If the Pacers were to select Bona, it could be a great fit. They are a young team that is on the cusp of breaking through, having reached the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.
He could provide them with rebounding and energy as they look to take that next step. Playing at UCLA helped him grow as a person and player, giving him some real stock heading into the next chapter of his career. While it remains to be seen where he will go, Indiana does look like a solid landing spot.
