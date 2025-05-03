UCLA Golf Dominates Big Ten, Winning Multiple Conference Awards
The UCLA Bruins golf team waltzed right into the Big Ten and showed its new conference who's boss with a clean sweep of the Big Ten title, along with several individual conference awards. An incredible feat for a program entering its first season in a new conference, dominating on all fronts.
The team, made up of 10 players, shot a three-round score of 842 (+2) at the 2025 Big Ten Men's Golf Championships at Baltimore Country Club this past weekend. They earned the win by one stroke, defeating Illinois, which posted a score of 843.
UCLA earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, starting May 23 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. It should feel right at home, playing just 2.5 hours from campus.
Several Bruins took home individual conference awards, starting with senior Pablo Ereño, who won Big Ten Men's Golfer of the Year, announced last Thursday. Ereño was a unanimous choice, becoming the first UCLA golfer to win the award since PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay did it in 2010-'11.
Ereño also took home first-team All-Big Ten honors and the Les Bolstad Award, given to the conference's player with the lowest stroke average for the season. He posted an average score of 69.8, earning 10 top-20 rounds and 20 rounds that finished under par.
In addition to Ereño's success, UCLA freshman Baylor Larrabee was named the conference's Freshman of the Year alongside asecond-teamm All-Big Ten selection. Third-year head coach Armen Kirakossian was also tabbed as the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Senior Owen Morales earned first-team honors alongside Ereño while junior Kyle An captured a second-team nod. The Bruins were littered with talent this season, and it comes as no surprise that they were the kings of the conference this year.
Heading into the conference championship tournament, the Bruins had been posting top-10 finishes like it was going out of style in seven total spring events.
They finished out of 20 teams in February's Ameri Ari Intercollegiate, first out of 30 teams at The Goodwin, hosted at Stanford at the end of March. Just weeks ago, UCLA finished third out of nine competitors at the Calusa Cup in Naples, Fla. This was all mounting to a Big Ten championship.
