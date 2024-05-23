UCLA Football: Ex-Bruins LB Darius Masau Counting on 'Alter Ego' with Giants
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Masau, the only other ex-Blue and Gold player selected in this year's draft aside from unanimous All-American defensive end Laiatu Latu (now with the Indianapolis Colts), reflected on how he likes to lean on his "alter ego" when he hits the field during recent remarks to media at his New York Giants' OTAs.
"Once I get onto that field, I don't know how to explain it. It's somebody else on that field," Muasau allowed.
He initially spoke about how current Giants special teams coach Michael Ghobrial used him while they were both at Hawaii (prior to his transfer to UCLA).
“I only played special teams that year,” Muasau said. “That’s how I contributed to the team. That was my role there. I guess I was on every special team also at the time. I was on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, punt return. That is how I made my money out there. I just love running down, playing the ball, just making plays for the team. Any way to contribute to the team. That’s the way I did it.
“Now it’s a small world seeing Coach Ghobrial here now," Muasau continued. "Just a full circle moment having him here. Coming from the University of Hawai’i to now here in New York, it’s crazy.”
Muasau has a high upside, thanks to his 440 career tackles. And he's ready for the transition to the East Coast weather.
“I played in Wyoming, high altitude, and it was like light snow,” Muasausaid. “But nothing really crazy. I’m also looking forward to a white Christmas. I haven’t seen anything like that in Hawaii, so I’m just really excited to be here.”
