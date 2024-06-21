UCLA Football: Top 2026 Prospect to Attend Bruins Camp
Many of the top football talents in Southern California and the West Coast will come together in Westwood to showcase their talent at the UCLA football prospect camp.
The camp will commence on Tuesday, with the four classes, 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028, set to showcase their skillset in four sessions.
A trio of 2025 receivers are just a few of the potential Bruins set to head to the prospect camp. The three receivers are San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra receiver Elisha Canales, Clovis (Calif.) East receiver Harold Duvall and Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic receiver Landon Kelsey.
According to 247Sports, Canales does not have any stars or ranks. His lone offer comes from Eastern Washington, but he hopes to get an offer from UCLA after this camp. Duvall is a three-star athlete, ranking as the No. 103 athlete in his class and No. 84 in California. Kelsey hails from Oreogn and is also a three-star wide receiver and ranks No. 4 in his home state.
Another standout prospect the Bruins have their eye on is 20226 offensive lineman Esaiah Wong. Wong is from Hawaii and is a three-star recruit, ranking as the No. 5 player in his home state. Wong was offered by the Bruins last month and took an unofficial visit on Monday.
Many kids will head to Westwood to showcase their talent, and many hope to come out with offers from UCLA. It will be a big week for many of these high school prospects looking for their big moment to jumpstart their career.
