UCLA Football: Bruins Land Elite Safety From Northern California
Since taking the UCLA head coaching job a few months ago, former Bruin DeShaun Foster has completely turned the world of recruiting as it pertains to his alma mater on its proverbial head.
Case in point last season, when ex-head coach Chip Kelly signed only 10 total high school recruits for the class of 2023.
As of June 15th -- months before the regular season has even begun -- Foster already has 11 high school pledges with Saturday's commitment of Jadyn Hudson.
Hudson has been one of the most highly recruited safeties on the West Coast over the last calendar year. Hailing from a very good Northern California program in Pittsburg, Hudson selected the Bruins over reported offers from Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, and Southern Cal (among others).
Listed at 6'2" and 175 pounds, the composite 4-star recruit has plenty of room to gain weight and strength on his frame. Hudson is a physical player -- and one that's not shy when crashing towards the line of scrimmage in run support.
We can envision a scenario in which he functions as a strong safety. With UCLA's relative lack of depth at the position, coupled with both expected starting safeties graduating after this year, Hudson could very well come in and play right away.
Landing a player of this caliber speaks heavily to the effort Foster and his staff have put into recruiting. As detailed incessantly, the former regime was lazy, and borderline neglectful in recruiting high school prospects.
With the inherent advantages UCLA brings to the table, a little bit of effort -- as we're seeing with Foster -- is going a long way toward the Bruins getting a top 25 class nationally when it's all said and done.
