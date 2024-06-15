UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona's NBA Draft Range Determined?
Sophomore center/power forward Adem Bona, the UCLA Bruins' best player in 2023-24, is generally thought to be on the rise across various teams' boards following a strong run at the NBA Draft Combine last month in Chicago.
According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, the 6-foot-10 big man is projected to be selected by the middle of the second round.
The only returning starter from UCLA's veteran-laden 2022-23 Sweet Swixteen roster, the 21-year-old Bona emerged as the Blue and Gold's de facto leader this past season. Though he lacks a particularly well-rounded offensive portfolio, his defensive game is already impressive. A two-time Pac-12 All-Defensive Teamer, Bona was named to the 2024 All-Pac-12 First-Team, and was honored as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Across 33 contests last season, Bona averaged 12.4 points on 58.8 percent shooting from the field and 69.6 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 steals a night.
Bona posted impressive measurements at the NBA Combine. His wingspan came in at 7-foot-4, his standing reach at 9 feet, and his vertical at 40 inches.
UCLA under Mick Cronin is set to be wholly revamped next season, with several of his highly-touted international recruits moving on to other collegiate programs and his best player jetting for the pro ranks. Bona and Mick Cronin could both find themselves in far more winning situations next season, though that doesn't mean Bona won't be missed.