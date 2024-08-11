UCLA Football: Bruins Star OL Avoid Serious Injury
UCLA right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio sustained a minor left ankle injury in preseason training camp on Saturday.
During a one-on-one drill, the right guard left practice with the help of a coach and player but later returned to the group with a taped left ankle.
The starter even ran a few sprints after getting his ankle taped which is a relief for the Bruins. Though DiGiorgio returned to the field, redshirt sophomore Niki Prongos played at right tackle for the remainder of practice.
“I know if that was a game,” Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, “Garrett probably would have come back, but it was good to get these young guys some reps.”
UCLA's offensive line includes DiGiorgio at right tackle, Alani Makihele at right guard, Josh Carlin at center, Spencer Holstege at left guard, and Reuben Unije at left tackle. DiGiorgio plays a crucial role in the unit.
If the injury had been serious the red shirt junior, it would have weakened the entire line.
In 2023, DiGiorgio appeared in all 13 contests for UCLA as the starting right tackle. He helped the Bruins lead the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game that season.
In July, EA Sports College Football 25 was released. The video game was one of the most highly anticipated sports video games of all time.
Gamers waited more than a decade for the franchise to release the latest installment.
DiGiorgio shared his thoughts on the release of EA Sports College Football 25 and being featured in a sports video game.
"I played against my roommate earlier today," DiGiorgio told 247Sports. "We did UCLA versus UCLA. Unfortunately, he won because I'm not the best at those games but we definitely enjoyed playing as each other."
The video game used to be released yearly but in 2013 the franchise froze editions after athletes questioned why they didn't receive payment for being featured in the game.
"For me to be able to have that chance to be a a part of the new game is pretty cool," DiGiorgio said. "Just the experience of 'Oh, wow, I'm in a game,' it's crazy."
EA Sports College Football is dubbed as a cultural icon in American sports with the beginnings of the franchise going back to the 1990s.
The lineman committed to UCLA in 2020 after receiving offers from Utah, Washington State, Arizona, Princeton and several other schools.
More UCLA: Jordan Chiles Set to Return To Bruins Gymnastic Team After Olympic Controversy