Cronin Keeps Focus After Bruins' Big Win
UCLA coach Mick Cronin wasn’t interested in any sugarcoating after his Bruins dismantled No. 16 Oregon, 78-52, on Thursday night. The lopsided victory marked UCLA’s fifth consecutive win, a statement performance in what has been a grueling stretch since entering Big Ten play in December.
Cronin, ever the perfectionist, acknowledged the team’s fast start but was quick to temper enthusiasm.
“Obviously, we jumped on them early, I thought that was the key," Cronin said after the game. "We came out of the gate being highly efficient on offense. I’m sure Coach [Dana] Altman would say that’s not their best game. But I’m very proud of our guys for this last stretch of games. It’s been a long grind for us.”
Despite the dominant win, Cronin was more impressed with his team’s evolution, particularly in their ability to share the basketball and defend at a high level.
“I’m really happy with our 19 assists,” Cronin said. “Our point guard play is elevating, Dylan [Andrews] is playing great. Skyy [Clark] got eight assists and his defense is elite.”
Junior guard Skyy Clark played a crucial role in shutting down Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, a player Cronin had high praise for but noted seemed off his game.
“Something wasn’t right with Jackson [Shelstad],” Cronin said. “He’s a great player. But Skyy does a great job. I told the guys at halftime, regardless of the situation, if you can take the other team’s best offensive player and shut him out, you’re going to win nine out of ten times.”
Sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr. delivered a near-flawless performance, scoring 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. His dominance didn’t surprise Cronin, who pointed to Dailey’s relentless work ethic.
Cronin was also candid about the mental aspect of coaching, pushing back on the notion that coaching is purely data-driven.
“Coaching isn’t a science. I’m all for analytics, but there’s an art to it,” Cronin said. “My assistant coaches are great, and they can’t wait until it’s their scout day, but I told them, if you tell the players now, their heads will explode. They haven’t had a day off from the scouting report for a long time. They need to worry about maybe doing some schoolwork.”
His comments then pivoted toward an often-overlooked reality of college basketball — academics.
“It’s amazing, they actually go to school,” Cronin said. “You hear all about college athletics, but no one ever mentions academics. In recruiting, no one asks, nobody talks about it on talk shows. But our guys go to UCLA, the number one public institution in the country. It’s not easy.”
The energy inside Pauley Pavilion played a key role in Thursday night’s win, and Cronin made sure to acknowledge the impact of the home crowd.
“It makes a huge impact," Cronin said. "The students were awesome, the crowd was awesome. The players love it. I try to tell them their energy has to come from their bench because you have to win on the road. You’ve got to be tough enough, but there’s no question that it helps.”
With a dominant performance in the books, Cronin and the Bruins shift their focus to another ranked matchup, as they prepare to host No. 7 Michigan State on Tuesday. And while the head coach won’t let his team get too comfortable, one thing is clear — UCLA is peaking at the right time
