UCLA Football: Former 5-Star Running Back Visiting Bruins
Former LSU Tigers running back John Emery visited UCLA recently to see if the team would be a good landing spot for him. He entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and may be settling on the Bruins for his next team.
Emery has spent his entire college career with the Tigers but wanted some change. Last season, he rushed for 121 yards and one touchdown in seven games. He only received 23 rushing attempts last year which contributed to his low numbers.
He tore his ACL late in the season and is looking forward to a continued career after recovering. He has one year of eligibility left in college and it seems that he wants to continue playing at the collegiate level. Emery likely wants to boost his potential for the NFL and he could do just that with a strong final season.
If he were to officially land with the Bruins, he would likely be given a much bigger role. He is a former five-star running back so UCLA could net themselves a potential steal here.
More Bruins: UCLA Football: Ex-Bruins LB Darius Masau Counting on 'Alter Ego' with Giants