UCLA Football: Sixth-Round Bruins' Draft Pick Earns Plaudits Praise
Former UCLA Bruins linebacker Darius Muasau was selected No. 183 overall by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft after a successful run with the Bruins. Last season, Muasau posted 75 total tackles with 10.5 of them coming for loss. He also added four sacks to his resume as well.
Despite being taken so late in the NFL Draft, many believe that Muasau could end up becoming an impactful player for New York. This includes David Rooney of ClutchPoints, who praised the Giants for the selection of Muasau. He graded the pick as a 'B+' within his evaluation.
"Darius Muasau lacks some physical tools, but he is an instinctual player who does an excellent job of identifying plays and picking his spots to shoot the gap and bring the opposing ball carrier down in the backfield. He's a solid depth pick."
If Muasau can even become a depth piece for the Giants, it will be seen as a win for them. When teams select in the late stages of the draft, the players taken are normally seen as hopeful depth pieces. Sometimes they can become stars but it takes great circumstances and talent for it to happen.
Muasau will do what he can this season and if he performs well, he will see the field. He has the potential to become a name for the Giants but needs a chance to show what he can do.
