UCLA Women’s Basketball: Bruins Star Pays it Forward with NIL Deal Earnings
UCLA Bruins rising junior guard Kiki Rice is paying it forward when it comes to some of her more lucrative endorsement deals.
According to ESPNW and Omaha Productions, the All-Pac-12 point guard gifted all UCLA her teammates with pairs of her signature Jordan sneakers, created thanks to an NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal for the young rising star. The moment was captured on a new ESPN documentary miniseries that covers the 2023-24 season through the eyes of Rice, Iowa Hawkeyes-turned-Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark and South Carolina Gamecocks-turned-Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso, "Full Court Press."
"I started talking to the Jordan folks my senior year of high school," Rice reveals in a clip from the doc.
"NIL has illuminated for people how valuable female athletes are in the marketplace," Jay Bilas notes during the documentary.
"Honestly, to have her own PE [Player Edition], I am so proud," fellow rising junior guard Gabriela Jaquez exclaims upon being gifted a show. "That is so cool. I just can't."
"I think the opportunities here are really different than if I had gone to a smaller school. The market of L.A., all the people that come through here," Rice, who grew up in Bethesda, Maryland, acknowledges.
During her sophomore season in 2023-24, Rice helped lead the Blue and Gold to its second consecutive Sweet Sixteen showing and a 27-7 overall record. This past season, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.2 points on a .449/.312/.876 slash line, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 dimes, 1.4 swipes and 0.5 blocks a night.
