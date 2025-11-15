UCLA's Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State Ahead of Clash

All Bruins

The Bruins go on the road and take on the outright best team in the nation, and the scouting report is staggering.

Connor Moreno

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (3-6, 3-3 Big Ten) haven't lost consecutive games since Tim Skipper took over as interim head coach until dropping back-to-back contests to No. 2 Indiana and Nebraska. Quite the feat considering the Bruins started 0-4, but the road ahead only gets tougher.

Up next, Skipper and UCLA take on the best team in the nation on the road -- the first-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. The odds may be against them, but that doesn't mean the Bruins aren't preparing like it's any other team.

Just as he does every week, Skipper appeared on the Bruin Insider Show and broke down everything he's seen from the opposition.

"The team better be excited for this one," Skipper said. "This is why you play. There's no bigger opportunity fr you right here. So, we'll be ready to go. Should have a good week of practice and fly out there, night kickoff, under the lights and let's go play."

Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Offense

Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) hands the ball off to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Bruins' interim coach then broke down the Buckeye's offense, led by Heisman-favorite Julian Sayin.

  • "As far as their offense, they have playmakers all over the board," Skipper said. "They still do run the ball, but as soon as you start to load that box, it's on for those guys. They're going to attack you like crazy. They have multiple weapons they can use. They'll even use backs in the pass game a little bit, too.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Nov. 8, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "So, we're going to have to be ready to go. We're going to have to play all phases of the game, every down of the game. We have to be locked into what we're doing. We cannot have any mess ups. Like, this is not a team you can say, 'Oh, I knew I had that guy, but I wasn't there.' Or, 'My coverage, I should have been there.' And all that stuff.
  • "All the excuses, that's out. We have to be ready to go play lights out from the beginning our they'll expose us and abuse us a little bit."

Skipper Breaks Down Ohio State's Defense

Nov 8, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) celebrates after making a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
  • "I'll tell you the first thing I said," Skipper added. "I always get the stats for every team, and I always want to know, how many points do they give up? And it said seven-point-something, and I was like, 'No, I need the whole game, I don't just want the first quarter and first half.' Like, this is the game. I was like, 'What?' SO, they're not letting people score.
  • "They're doing a very, very good job of playing team defense. They don't do a lot of exotic stuff. They line up and play very, very fast. They're physical. They're going to put hands on you and they play violent. That's the way I'd explain that defense.
  • "For all the playmakers that they have, for these guys to be playing unselfishly, it's actually very good to see. A lot of people don't think you can do that in this day and age and that are doing that. So, they play together and we're going to have to be on our game."
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) hits Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) beside cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA and Ohio State kick off on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on NBC.

