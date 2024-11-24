Authenticity Is The Name Of Dan Hurley's Game: 'Unapologetically Himself'
Many basketball coaches across the world are wondering what the secret to UConn’s success has been over the last two seasons.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has built the best basketball program in the nation (and one of the best programs in the world, regardless of level or league), and one of the primary ingredients that goes into Hurley’s culture is authenticity.
UConn’s authentic approach to program-building starts with the character of Hurley himself, who didn’t change who he was when he arrived in Storrs in the spring of 2018. A lot of head coaches might have gotten a big head when handed the keys to an illustrious program like UConn’s. Others might have given in to existing frameworks or ways of operating at UConn so as not to ruffle any feathers.
Hurley did neither, and it’s resulted in two national titles already.
FOX Sports’ John Fanta recently discussed Hurley’s prevailing authenticity in a segment for ESPN’s The Sports Reporters.
“Dan Hurley is unapologetically himself,” Fanta said.
“If you’re not up for what he’s putting down, then he’ll walk out the room, and he’s not going to ask you to stay in the room.”
“He’s very comfortable in his own skin. … He’s comfortable making you uncomfortable as a player, of finding your weaknesses and turning them into strengths, of telling you the honest truth.”
Hurley's most recent truth-telling spree came during a postgame presser following UConn's latest victory over East Texas A&M, a 19-turnover effort by the Huskies that Hurley referred to as "comically bad."
UConn will have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday versus Memphis at the Maui Invitational.
