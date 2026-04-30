Fever vs. Wings Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Faces Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers in Preseason Battle of No. 1 Picks

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will take on their next preseason test against the Wings, who boast a pair of No. 1 picks themselves, in a WNBA exhibition showdown you won’t want to miss on Thursday night.

The biggest storyline for the game is Wings’ No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd making her WNBA preseason debut on the road at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as she’s set to play alongside former UConn teammate and reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers for the first time in their pro careers.

Will Clark find her shooting groove after her uninspiring preseason showing against the Liberty? How will Fudd fare in her first taste of WNBA action, and is her on-court chemistry with Bueckers still there?

Follow along for all the exciting action in Sports Illustrated’s live blog of the Fever-Wings game below.

Fever vs. Wings Live Updates: Caitlin Clark looking to find her groove, Azzi Fudd makes WNBA preseason debut

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