Controversial WNBA Player Rips Refs Regarding Paige Bueckers
The Indiana Fever hosted the Dallas Wings in a coveted WNBA matchup Tuesday, August 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The previous matchup between the teams, hosted by the Wiings, had to be moved to American Airlines Arena to account for the excitement and hype around Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Wings guard, former UConn Huskies stand out, Paige Bueckers facing off.
The Wings, who sit at the bottom of the Western Confernce with a 9-23 record, defeated the Fever 81-80, who find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference with an 18-15 record.
While Clark did not play in the matchup due to a lingering groin injury, the game was still competitive. The Fever led by as many as 6 and the Wings led by as many as 17, but both teams had the opportunity to secure the win before the final whistle blew.
Bueckers finished with 16 points, shooting just 6-of-19 from the field while grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing 8 assists. She remains the only player in the WNBA to have scored in double figures in every game played this season and was a tantalizing force in Tuesday's matchup; so much so, that she got the attention of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham after the game.
Cunningham, who scored 14 points of 5-of-10 shooting in the loss, hosts a podcast called Show Me Something in which she frequently chats about her experience in the WNBA and recaps her recent games with cohost West Wilson, a TV personality.
After the game, she took to the podcast to criticize the treatment Bueckers received in their matchup.
I love Paige to death. Do not get me wrong, I think she is a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every whistle last night. Like you literally couldn't touch her. Couldn't touch her. And that [stuff] is so annoying to me. And if you are going to do that, then give it to our guards.- Sophie Cunningham, Show Me Something Pod
We know she's a good rookie and she is going to get some whistles, but to get the treatment she got last night was crazy. Crazy.
There is almost no doubt that Cunningham's comments will put her on the receiving end of yet another fine for speaking negatively about the WNBA and the refereeing.
As for the game, the Wings ended with 19 fouls while the Fever ended with just 17. The Wings shot 13-of-15 from the free throw line while the Fever shot 15-of-19.
Bueckers went 4-for-4 from the line while Cunningham ended with 4 personal fouls. Ultimately, the Wings grabbed their first win of the 4-game season series and avoided the series sweep.