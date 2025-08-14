Huskies Report

Controversial WNBA Player Rips Refs Regarding Paige Bueckers

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham had some fiery words about the officiating surrounding former UConn great Paige Bueckers

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80.
Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever hosted the Dallas Wings in a coveted WNBA matchup Tuesday, August 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The previous matchup between the teams, hosted by the Wiings, had to be moved to American Airlines Arena to account for the excitement and hype around Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Wings guard, former UConn Huskies stand out, Paige Bueckers facing off.

Fans from Australia wearing shirts of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of fans from Australia wearing shirts of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers before the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Wings, who sit at the bottom of the Western Confernce with a 9-23 record, defeated the Fever 81-80, who find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference with an 18-15 record.

While Clark did not play in the matchup due to a lingering groin injury, the game was still competitive. The Fever led by as many as 6 and the Wings led by as many as 17, but both teams had the opportunity to secure the win before the final whistle blew.

Bueckers finished with 16 points, shooting just 6-of-19 from the field while grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing 8 assists. She remains the only player in the WNBA to have scored in double figures in every game played this season and was a tantalizing force in Tuesday's matchup; so much so, that she got the attention of Fever guard Sophie Cunningham after the game.

Cunningham, who scored 14 points of 5-of-10 shooting in the loss, hosts a podcast called Show Me Something in which she frequently chats about her experience in the WNBA and recaps her recent games with cohost West Wilson, a TV personality.

After the game, she took to the podcast to criticize the treatment Bueckers received in their matchup.

I love Paige to death. Do not get me wrong, I think she is a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every whistle last night. Like you literally couldn't touch her. Couldn't touch her. And that [stuff] is so annoying to me. And if you are going to do that, then give it to our guards.

We know she's a good rookie and she is going to get some whistles, but to get the treatment she got last night was crazy. Crazy.

Sophie Cunningham, Show Me Something Pod

There is almost no doubt that Cunningham's comments will put her on the receiving end of yet another fine for speaking negatively about the WNBA and the refereeing.

As for the game, the Wings ended with 19 fouls while the Fever ended with just 17. The Wings shot 13-of-15 from the free throw line while the Fever shot 15-of-19.

Bueckers went 4-for-4 from the line while Cunningham ended with 4 personal fouls. Ultimately, the Wings grabbed their first win of the 4-game season series and avoided the series sweep.

