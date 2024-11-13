Dan Hurley Compares Tarris Reed Jr. To Former National Champion UConn Big Man
To the average fan, UConn Huskies junior center Tarris Reed Jr. appears to be off to a tremendous start to the 2024-25 season, Reed Jr.’s debut campaign with the Huskies.
Reed Jr. is averaging 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games to go along with 1.5 steals and a career-best 72.7 percent from the line.
Reed Jr. looked unstoppable in certain stretches versus both Sacred Heart and New Hampshire, his sheer size and strength overwhelming smaller opponents from both clubs.
Indeed, Reed Jr.’s physicality will be a huge asset against many college teams this season, and it’s an advantage that reminds UConn head coach Dan Hurley of former Huskies big man Adama Sanogo (currently of the Chicago Bulls), whom Hurley likened Reed Jr. to during a media availability session on Tuesday.
While Reed Jr. will be the biggest player on the floor in many instances this season, Hurley insinuated that the junior transfer from Michigan still has a lot to learn toward becoming a crucial part of a championship team. Hurley also pointed out that UConn needs to do a better job of getting Reed Jr. the ball in position to score.
“There’s places on the court that we’ve got to find him … almost the exact same spots that Adama (Sanogo) played in,” Hurley said.
“And I know he’s watched Adama, and we’re just trying to get him there.”
“(Reed Jr. is) a great guy, and he’s smart, and he’s very talented, and he wants to play to the identity that’s going to make him most effective and help us win, and I think it’s practices, it’s video sessions, it’s game experience.”
“But I think he looks pretty good for a guy that’s going to get a lot better.”
“There’s screening, and playing for deep position, and grabbing the ball with two hands. It’s these fundamental things. I mean you can see the talent and the physicality.”
“It’s rotations on defense. It’s ball-screen defense. It’s remembering offensive sets and knowing when to grenade or when to screen. There’s a lot that he’s got to learn in a short amount of time.”
More NCAA: UConn Needs Aidan Mahaney To Play Point Guard, Dan Hurley Insists