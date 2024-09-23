Former UConn Big Man, Final Four Hero To See Increased Role With Bulls
After spending most of his first NBA season developing in the G League, a former UConn Huskies big man could be rewarded with an increased role on the Chicago Bulls this season.
David Borges reporting for the News-Times shared quotes on Monday from Bulls head coach Billy Donovan indicating that Chicago's power forward Adama Sanogo, a former national champ at UConn, will see more playing time this year.
“I love him,” Donovan said, per Borges. “Great kid, great worker, team guy, physical. He's going to get better. … He's not the tallest or most athletic guy. He's very good defensively. Coming from UConn's program, he knows work, how to defend, all those things."
"I'm hoping that he can stick. We don't necessarily have a lot of size, so there may be more opportunities for him this year. But I love the kid. I envision he'd have more of an opportunity with us this year than last year."
With the Bulls losing elite rebounder and former UConn Husky Andre Drummond to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, Chicago will need its remaining bigs to step up big-time on the boards, and Sanogo is a perfect candidate.
Sanogo only appeared in nine games for the Bulls during his rookie season, but he managed to explode for a 22-point, 20-rebound performance during one of them (April 12 versus the Washington Wizards).
Sanogo was a dominant rebounder in the G League last year, averaging 22 points and 12.4 rebounds per game in 29 contests with the Windy City Bulls. His ability to rebound has translated to every level of basketball he’s played at, which is what’s made Sanogo such a favorite of both Dan Hurley and Donovan.
Still just 22 years old, Sanogo has all the intangibles needed to carve out a long career for himself in the Association.
