Dan Hurley Explains Why UConn Isn’t Championship Ready Yet

The UConn Huskies are 21–1 overall and 11–0 in Big East play this season. Their last match against Creighton at CHI Health Center in Omaha ended in an 85–58 road win for the Huskies. They made 16 threes, dominated the glass and the 27-point margin is UConn’s biggest against a conference opponent.

It was the kind of complete game that often puts teams in title conversations. However, soon after the match, Dan Hurley spoke about the “killer instinct,” something he had previously said this team lacked.

As Hurley puts it, “We're plus 13 on the glass. I thought we really offensive rebounded it. We took care of the ball. I think we had like five early turnovers and three the rest of the game. We were sharp with execution. We did a good job in transition offensively to get some more opportunities. If you play high level, you play elite level offense, you shoot 54% from the field, make 16 threes, you're plus 13 on the glass, and you hold a really good offensive team, like a really good offensive team, to 40% from the field at home, and the 3-point line defense we played… I mean, that's bulletproof basketball.”

Calling the game “bulletproof” is a big step up, given Hurley's issues with how the Providence game went. Against the. Friars, UConn built a double-digit first-half lead, then let it slip, forcing them into an 87–81 finish.

extra effort 😤

extra pass 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7QNErkDMWd — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) February 1, 2026

Similarly, against BYU, the Huskies led 59–39 early in the second half, shooting over 56%, only to let the Cougars bounce back before Silas Demary’s clutch shots carried the Huskies. And that’s exactly why Hurley needs the “killer instinct,” and the Creighton game mattered so much.

After the Bluejays tied it late in the first half, UConn closed on a 14–3 run. When Creighton trimmed the margin in the second, the Huskies answered with a 12–2 burst. Then came a 10–0 run that pushed the lead to 22.

Despite it all, Hurley went on to add, “Like when we, the ’23 and ’24 teams, we played elite offense, we played elite defense, and we rebounded the ball dominantly. So there were a lot of games like this with those teams, and that's why I'm not comparing this team to those teams. We've got a long way to go before we're championship caliber.”

What’s Next for Dan Hurley and the Huskies?

Jan 10, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with his players during a break as they take on the DePaul Blue Demons at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While the “championship caliber” might take time, the Huskies don’t have much of it. Next, the Huskies return home to face the Xavier Musketeers at PeoplesBank Arena. UConn faced them earlier this season in December, and it ended in a 90–67 road win. The Huskies will be looking to keep that streak going.

After Xavier, UConn has trips to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s, a road battle at Butler, home dates with Georgetown and Creighton, and games with Villanova, Seton Hall and Marquette, all of which stand between UConn and the Big East Tournament.

