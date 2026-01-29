UConn Reveals Return Timelines for Two Sidelined Players

The UConn Huskies went up against Xavier in their last match and won 97–39. With that win, the Huskies continue their undefeated streak and sit at a 22-0 overall record. This also extends their Big East winning streak to 50 straight.

While the game was one for the books, it missed two of UConn’s star players. Blanca Quiñonez, one of the most reliable scorers, did not play against Xavier. She was out due to a flare-up of the same shoulder issue that had cost her time earlier in the season. Soon after the game, Auriemma gave an update on her injury.

“You remember early in the season when Blanca had that shoulder thing where she tweaked it. So, that's a that's a I don't know. It's not long-term for sure. I think the last time she did what? She missed one exhibition game, and then our opener missed like a week. Not even I forget what it was. But this one's not as bad as that that one. So, you know, could be 3 days, could be 5 days, who knows,” Auriemma said.

Jan 19, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Blanca Quinonez (4) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Gisela Sanchez (30) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Quiñonez has been brilliant this season. The freshman has been the Huskies’ first player off the bench all season, earning Big East Freshman of the Week honors seven times. She’s averaging 10.7 points, third on the team, along with 3.4 rebounds in just under 20 minutes a night.

The other player missing from the court was Serah Williams. Williams sat out with an ankle issue after limping off in the Seton Hall game earlier in the week, where she was hit in the calf and couldn’t return.

As Auriemma puts it, “Serah just drove in the lane, you know, she had this Giannis moment, you know, she thought, I'm going to go in there and do this and that. Just tweaked her ankle a little bit. So, um, I know she really wants to play on Sunday, so I'm planning on that. I'm planning on that."

Williams, a Wisconsin transfer, has started all 21 games she’s played this season and is averaging 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 31 blocks. The return of both Quiñonez and Williams will be crucial as the Huskies next face a long-time rival.

Next up, Geno Auriemma and UConn Brace for a Rivalry That Still Lingers

Next up, the Huskies face the Lady Vols. The two teams have been linked since 1995. From Rebecca Lobo and Chamique Holdsclaw to Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, the rivalry has produced Hall of Famers, championship games, and some of the most-watched moments the sport has ever seen.

While the rivalry carries weight, this matchup feels heavier than usual. The last time the Huskies faced the Lady Vols, UConn lost 80–76. However, UConn still leads 17-10 in the all-time series and has a 6–4 edge at home.

Soon after that, Butler comes to Hartford, followed by Creighton at Gampel Pavilion. Then UConn heads to Milwaukee to face Marquette, before back-to-back road trips to Villanova and Madison Square Garden to take on St. John’s.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!