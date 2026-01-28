Three Key Takeaways from UConn's Bumpy Win Over Providence

Dan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Hurley was hoping for his squad to "break the will of their opponent tonight." The Huskies did just that at Gampel Pavilion where they outlasted a determined Providence team 87-81.

With the win, Huskies improve their record to 20-1 and 10-0 in Big East. It was a bumpy road but championship teams find ways to win when they are challenged.

The Huskies' win was their 16th consecutive victory which ranks third for the longest single-season runs in program history.

When Providence cut the margin to one point late in the game, UConn exhibited the determination that differentiates the real contenders from the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pretenders.

Huskies keep WINNING 😤 pic.twitter.com/pjMlpIlojP — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) January 28, 2026

Reed Delivers When It Matters Most

Tarris​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Reed Jr. showed why he is the leader of this team with a clutch performance in the last moments. The senior center put up seven of his 19 points in the final five minutes, physically asserting himself when Providence was threatening to pull off the upset.

It has become a trait of Reed's play this year to be the one who comes out on top in clutch time. His in-the-paint work on the defensive end helped UConn to hold on after Providence's late rally, as he ended the game with several blocks and crucial layups which prevented the Friars from getting too close.

In the future, rival teams will have to come up with a solution to Reed during the last minutes of the game, and very few Big East teams have that kind of offensive firepower.​

Smith's Shooting Spark Ignites Offense

Malachi​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Smith got out of his long shooting slump with a style.

Fresh off a 1-for-8 from three in his last 13 games, Smith hit his first four shots and ended the game with 12 points and seven assists.

His offense was instrumental in making Providence keep their defense honest.

If he continues shooting deep the way he served tonight, this is yet another very dangerous weapon in an already excellent offense ready to face the conference games ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ahead.

Championship Mettle on Full Display

Jan 24, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Villanova Wildcats at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ certainly was not a one-sided victory, and that's really what makes it so significant. The fact that UConn can still eke out wins when their opponents simply refuse to quit is proof of the championship DNA which Hurley has instilled in the team.

Solo Ball, who was dealing with a shooting-hand injury, still managed to score 17 points, while Eric Reibe came off the bench to add 14 points and eight rebounds.

UConn's bench and poise in countering Providence's pressing tactics will definitely be an asset for them in the more challenging Big East games.

With a game at Creighton on the horizon, the Huskies have shown they are capable of winning a variety of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

