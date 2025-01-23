Dan Hurley Gets Honest About Big East Officials: 'It Can't Get Worse In The Next One'
While the UConn Huskies secured a thrilling 80-78 overtime victory over the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday to improve to 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big East, many are far more interested in Dan Hurley’s post-game comments.
Following UConn’s narrow home win over an unranked opponent, Hurley didn’t hold back when discussing Big East officials’ treatment of his ball club.
“Again, you know, Big East refs, you know, they’re great officials, but we have to treat off-ball movement like the way we treat people driving the ball, or shooting shots at the rim,” Hurley said.
“Like, you have to, because that’s how we play, that’s a problem. It’s been going on for a lot of games, and I haven’t said anything, and, you know, it can’t get worse in the next one, because, again, I’m saying, we have awesome referees in the Big East.”
“When I get to games and I see them walk out there, I’m very comfortable. But, for all the success we’ve had the last couple years, I don’t think there’s a program that’s won as much as we’ve won, that, at times, gets as bad a whistle.”
As Hurley noted, the Huskies are at their best when players constantly move and keep defenders on their toes.
However, when referees elect to ignore excessive off-ball contact, the Huskies’ offense tends to suffer, frustrating Hurley.
Does Hurley want every call to go in the Huskies’ favor? Not necessarily, but from his vantage point, it would be nice for officials to take notice of what’s occurring away from the ball.
The Bulldogs reached the charity stripe 28 times on Tuesday, while the Huskies only attempted 14 free throws.
Despite questionable officiating against Butler, the Top 25 Big East squad poured in 80 points on 47.8% field goal shooting and 35% three-point shooting in 45 minutes.
Hopefully, for UConn’s sake, the officiating improves with time.
