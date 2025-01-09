Checking Up On Former UConn Star Tristen Newton During First Professional Season
Entering the 2022 offseason, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies knew they needed to find a hidden gem in the transfer portal.
Back-to-back first-round NCAA tournament exits created a disgruntled fanbase yearning for postseason success.
Fortunately, Tristen Newman, a former East Carolina guard dissatisfied with the Pirates’ decision to part ways with Joe Dooley, transferred from the University after the 2021-22 season.
While Newman had plenty of high-major suitors, he ultimately elected to continue his collegiate basketball career with the Huskies.
As a poised lead guard with the ability to place defenders in jail in pick-and-roll situations and adjust to the flow of each game, Newton helped UConn secure two consecutive NCAA titles.
Last season, the Pensacola, Florida native averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, earning him the notable Bob Cousy award.
The Indiana Pacers selected Newton with the No. 49 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, officially signing the 6-foot-5 floor general to a two-way contract in July.
However, the Pacers waived Newton on New Year's Day after netting 0.6 points per contest in five outings.
Two days later, the Minnesota Timberwolves claimed Newton off waivers, allowing him to operate on a two-way contract with the franchise.
Although the organization’s G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, lost to the Santa Cruz Warriors 112-101 on Tuesday, Newton scored 14 points, dished out six assists, and grabbed five rebounds in 30 minutes.
Newton’s professional career hasn’t been stellar thus far, but the mature rookie will soon work his way up the NBA ladder.
More NCAA: UConn Continues To Prove Media Right: 'Three-Peat Quest Is Far From Finished''