Dan Hurley Hints at Key Decision Impacting UConn's March Opener

The UConn Huskies enter March Madness with a 29-5 overall record. Earlier this season, the Huskies had an 18-game win streak and a 17-3 run through the Big East. Despite it all, their last game at Madison Square Garden ended the Huskies’ conference title dreams.

And now, just as they prepare to open their 39th NCAA Tournament appearance against Furman, some questions are lingering. One of the major questions is whether UConn’s forward Jaylin Stewart will return for the NCAA Tournament.

“He’s questionable.. We have another one in the questionable box. I don’t know what time I’ve got to drop that ballot in there. Yeah, he’s going to be questionable for this. I would say he’s got a chance for tomorrow, and if not, and if we’re still playing on Sunday, he’ll have a shot for that. But I’m not sure. He’ll be out there shooting today. You tell me what you think he looks like down here,” said Hurley.

Feb 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) shoots against Xavier Musketeers guard Roddie Anderson III (0) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Stewart is not someone making high averages, but he is a steady rotation piece. This season, he is averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field. Against Villanova, he went a perfect 2-for-2 from three in a win, and earlier in February, he had a 7-point outing on 3-of-4 shooting against Creighton.

However, Stewart has been away over the last few days due to a knee issue. He returned to practice on Thursday, working with compression on his right knee. Yet, Hurley does not seem too hopeful about this return for the next game.

A Familiar Stage, But a Tricky Matchup Awaits Huskies

UConn opens its NCAA Tournament against Furman. Furman enters with a 22-12 record and earned their spot by winning the SoCon Tournament, which reeked of their 2023 upset of Virginia. The Paladins also have one of the tallest rosters in the country and a top-15 two-point shooting percentage.

Still, UConn is no weak time either. The Huskies rank 11th in KenPom efficiency and sit inside the top 20 in block rate, scoring defense, and opponent shooting metrics. The Huskies are 21-5 in NCAA First Round games since seeding began, winning each of their last three openers.

There’s also familiarity in the Paladins matchup, even if it’s been years. UConn has beaten Furman twice before and has taken down SoCon champions in past tournaments. And with players like Alex Wilkins averaging 17.7 ppg, this isn’t a game UConn can ease into.

If the Huskies win, they will face the winner of No. 7 UCLA and No. 10 UCF in the Second Round on Sunday.

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