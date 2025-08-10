Huskies Report

Dan Hurley Reflects On Expectations for New UConn Guard Braylon Mullins

Dan Hurley admits the UConn Huskies need to make sure Braylon Mullins is ready amid anticipation from those around college basketball.

Tommy Wild

Mar 20, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley during the NCAA pre tournament press conference at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The UConn Huskies have quite a few returning playing on their roster this season, but some new faces are joining the mix too. One of those players who will be wearing a Huskies jersey for the first time is five-star recruit Braylon Mullins.

As UConn begins its first official team practices, Dan Hurley has kept a close eye on Mullins. The Huskies head coach realizes that there are high expectations for the guard, but Hurley also acknowledged he’s been very impressed with him of the first impressions of Mullins’ game.

“Braylon knows how to play,” said Hurley. “It was kind of like, in a setting like the McDonald’s [All-American] Game, it probably works to his disadvantage, cause in a game like that he’s not just out there, you know, looking for his [shots] or what have you. He really, the guy can pass, and he knows how to move without the ball.”

Indiana All-Star and Mr. Basketball Braylon Mullins (1) rushes up the court Saturday, June 7, 2025, during the Indiana vs. Kentucky All-Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mullins’ playstyle, as Hurley notes, may not be the best for a showcase event such as the McDonald’s All-American Game, but the freshman should perfectly fit in with the Huskies' offense and game plan.

Any highly-touted recruit who steps foot in Storrs is going to have high expectations attached to them. The program has a long history of developing elite basketball players both at the collegiate and NBA levels. Mullins is no exception.

Hurley acknowledged that many people are eager to watch the freshman play, but ultimately admitted it’s up to him and the coaching staff to make sure Mullins is ready once the regular season starts. 

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley calls to hs offense in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Connecticut Huskies at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. The Huskies led 41-40 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Any good guard, I think he’s got a maturity about him, and we’ve got to have him ready for November. Obviously, we’ve had this conversation with him,” explained UConn’s head coach. 

“He’s going to be, you know, people are dying to see him play. In terms of the freshman class, I mean, he’s a really exciting player, and there’s a lot of anticipation for what he’s going to look like this winter. I think we just have to prepare him mentally for the high expectations and the high anticipation, and just get him ready for that so he can handle it and go out and perform like you’ve he can.”

Mullins has the potential to be the next great Huskie and could very easily be a key piece in helping UConn win another national championship this season. 

