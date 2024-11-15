Dan Hurley Talks UConn's 'Rocket Ship' Sophomore: 'He's Got Great Tools'
The 2024-25 UConn Huskies boast a quartet of talented sophomores, and six-foot-seven wing Jayden Ross just might have the highest ceiling among them.
While Huskies guard Solo Ball might like a word on the above, Ross is beginning to show flashes of being an NBA wing as his skills and feel for the game are catching up to his supreme speed and bounce.
UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley recently described Ross and his fellow sophomores as rocket ships, and Huskies senior guard Hassan Diarra apparently liked the explosive comparison for Ross, in particular. Diarra referenced Ross and the rocket ship metaphor during Wednesday’s postgame presser after UConn defeated Le Moyne 90-59 to get to 3-0 on the young season.
“He has taken off like a rocket,” Diarra said. “I think that’s something going around on Twitter. We should keep that going.”
“Defensively, he can guard (positions) one through four. Offensively, his game has really grown (with his) shooting and attacking the rim. He’s an Olympic-level athlete … I’m super proud of what he’s been doing.”
Ross finished Wednesday’s game with career highs in rebounds (seven) and assists (four) to go along with eight points.
Hurley spoke about Ross during a media availability session earlier in the week.
“He’s got great tools … clean shooting and a good feel for the game, and obviously athleticism and size.”
“Last year he just kept a great attitude the whole year. We obviously had conversations about ‘hey, no portal - just lock in and get better.’”
“He used the court time last year versus Tristen (Newton), versus Cam (Spencer), versus Steph (Castle), and he just used that time to get better.”
“(He’s) smart, personable, alive … fun to coach because he looks you in the eyes and responds and you can have a conversation with him … it’s awesome.”
