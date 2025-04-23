Dan Hurley, UConn Showing Interest in Intriguing Transfer Portal Forward
The UConn Huskies and the college basketball world have their eyes set on Baba Miller, and for good reason. The 6-foot-11 Spanish forward officially entered the transfer portal for the second straight offseason, and the buzz around him and his potential is louder than ever.
After his breakout junior year at Florida Atlantic, Miller is now being courted by a who's who of high-major programs. As mentioned before, among the programs courting Miller is UConn. Unfortunately, the Huskies will have competition to land Miller, with nearly twenty teams in the mix.
UConn is part of a lengthy list that includes Indiana, Louisville, Virginia, Ohio State, and several other programs. With that in mind, for the Huskies, landing Miller won't be easy. He’s become one of the most sought-after names in the portal, especially when diving into his collegiate career.
A former four-star recruit from Spain, Miller began his college career at Florida State, where he overcame an eligibility setback and eventually earned ACC Breakout Player of the Year honors. After transferring to Florida Atlantic, he took another major leap.
Miller’s recent season with the Owls was a significant bounce-back from a disappointing stint with Florida State. He posted career highs across the board: 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. His 48.6% shooting from the field and improved all-around accuracy, going 34.2% from three-point range, showed clear evolution in his offensive game.
Miller's defense, meanwhile, is still a work in progress. At times last season, Miller would appear to lose focus, letting his opponent blow past him. However, if he were to land with a top program like UConn, head coach Dan Hurley could tap into Miller's natural length and potential, making any concerns an afterthought.
If he were to join UConn next season, Miller’s ceiling and potential would be much higher. With only one year of eligibility remaining, his next stop could define his future, and the Huskies are right in the mix. Still, with other top-tier programs circling, UConn will need more than interest to secure Miller’s signature.