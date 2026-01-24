Former Assistant Targets UConn With Bold Statement

Ambition often shows up first on a schedule, long before it appears in banners or trophy cases. Vanderbilt women’s basketball made its intentions unmistakable by locking in one of the most demanding opponents in the sport.

Head coach Shea Ralph, a program builder with deep ties to Connecticut, approved a home-and-home series with UConn that goes beyond nostalgia.

It is a calculated declaration that Vanderbilt expects to compete at the highest level. For Ralph, the decision reflects confidence in her roster, belief in her long-term vision, and a willingness to measure progress against the gold standard of women’s college basketball.

A scheduling move that signals Vanderbilt’s rise

Vanderbilt announced a two-game series with UConn that will stretch across consecutive seasons, beginning with a trip to Storrs, Conn., during the 2027–28 campaign and concluding with a return game in Nashville, Tenn., in 2028–29.

The matchup marks the first time Ralph will face UConn head coach Geno Auriemma as an opposing head coach, adding another layer of meaning to an already high-profile agreement.

Ralph, who spent years shaping championship teams at UConn as both a player and an assistant, explained that timing mattered as much as tradition.

“We always knew we wanted to start a home-and-home with UConn, and it was more like when is the right time? And I feel like it’s the right time, and we are super excited about the opportunity to go back and play,” Ralph said. “I believe the game is a gamble which is on campus, and I love playing there. I’d love to bring the team back there.”

She also framed the series as a public marker of Vanderbilt’s intent.

“I said the other day, like we’re not running from those opportunities. I think our team and program is ready for that,” Ralph said. “When you play games like that, like the game against Michigan, and you start home-and-home series with teams like UConn, programs like UConn, I think you start to take your program into a different stratosphere.”

The all-time series favors UConn 6–2, with the most recent meeting coming in 2020, a 64–51 Huskies win when Vanderbilt was coached by Stephanie White.

Two unbeaten teams and a personal homecoming

Both programs enter the spotlight this season as national heavyweights. UConn, the reigning national champion, holds a 19–0 record and sits atop the AP Poll. Vanderbilt has matched that undefeated mark, climbing to No. 5 nationally, its highest ranking in decades.

The Commodores are enjoying their best start in school history and have defeated multiple top-10 opponents in the same season for the first time since 2008–09.

Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes has been central to Vanderbilt’s surge, while UConn has leaned on sophomore forward Sarah Strong and senior guard Azzi Fudd.

For Ralph, the series carries deep personal significance. She starred at UConn from 1996 to 2001, earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the 2000 Final Four and later helped the Huskies capture six national titles as an assistant from 2008 through 2021.

Under Auriemma’s guidance, she was part of seven championship teams. Ralph acknowledged that emotional pull while keeping the focus on Vanderbilt’s growth. “But you know I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you selfishly – I’m excited just to go back and see the people that have born into me and be able to represent Vanderbilt at the same time,” she said.

When Ralph arrived before the 2021–22 season, Vanderbilt had not reached the NCAA Tournament in 10 years. Five seasons later, the Commodores have produced back-to-back tournament appearances, signature wins, and a recruiting class featuring top-35 prospects Olivia Jones at No. 14 and Jhai Johnson at No. 35, alongside five-star Blakes, ranked No. 8 nationally in 2024.

The upcoming series with UConn is not a look backward. It is a benchmark for where Vanderbilt believes it belongs.

