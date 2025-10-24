Looking Back On UConn's Game-Changing Two Year Run

In women’s college basketball, only one program has ever run off back-to-back undefeated seasons: the UConn Huskies. Led by Maya Moore and Tina Charles, they went 39–0 in 2009 and duplicated the feat in 2010.



