Geno Auriemma Sees Rare Potential in UConn Newcomer

At UConn, patience often signals belief. That is the case with freshman center Gandy Malou-Mamel, a long-term prospect whose growth has already caught the attention of head coach Geno Auriemma.

The Ireland native arrived in Storrs with limited basketball mileage but uncommon physical traits and maturity. While immediate minutes may be scarce, Auriemma’s early assessment points to a deeper conviction about Malou-Mamel’s future.

A Late Start That Did Not Limit Belief

Malou-Mamel joined UConn Huskies women's basketball as ESPN’s No. 75-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025, a ranking that reflected production more than projection.

At Gill St. Bernard’s School in Gladstone, N.J., she averaged 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks as a senior during the 2024–25 season. The year prior, she posted 16.6 points, 9.6 rebound,s and 2.6 blocks, steady growth that mirrored her rapid learning curve after starting basketball later than most elite prospects.

Auriemma did not downplay that reality. Speaking publicly about her adjustment, he said, “I couldn’t be happier with how she’s been since she’s been on campus.”

He also acknowledged she has “a lot of catching up to do” after beginning the sport at age 12 and focusing on it seriously only at 15. That context made his conclusion more telling. “That’s why we recruited her,” he said. “She’s a rare kid.”

At six feet five inches with a powerful frame, Malou-Mamel brings tools that cannot be taught. UConn understood her development would take time, especially with a crowded frontcourt.

From Ireland to Storrs Through Uncommon Opportunity

Malou-Mamel’s journey to college basketball in the United States began far from recruiting circuits. Raised in Limerick, Ireland, she played soccer through primary school before a physical education class introduced her to basketball.

For several years, the sport remained casual until a chance evaluation changed everything. Kieran Quinn, a former Irish national team player who helps connect prospects to American colleges, noticed her on film while reviewing another athlete. Her speed, length, and rim-running instincts stood out immediately.

At 16, she left Ireland to live with Quinn’s family in New Jersey, enrolling at Gill St. Bernard’s School to accelerate her development.

Within a year, she committed to UConn, becoming the program’s first recruit directly from Ireland. Along the way, she gained international experience at the 2024 FIBA U20 EuroBasket Division B, where she averaged 10.6 points and 10.0 rebounds across seven games.

Her freshman season may be quiet statistically, but the foundation is being laid carefully. At UConn, that approach has a long history of paying off.

