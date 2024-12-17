Former UConn Huskies Star Guard Becomes Favorite To Win NBA Rookie Of The Year
While the UConn Huskies continue to electrify college basketball (see: Madison Square Garden this past Saturday), former Huskies continue to make a huge impact at the next level.
In fact, it’s becoming likely that the next NBA Rookie of the Year trophy will be awarded to a former Huskies guard.
San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle has excelled so far this season. The 20-year-old, two-way phenom has been starting for the Spurs since early November, and he’s emerged as their second-best player.
Castle’s extraordinary strength and athleticism paired with his advanced basketball IQ has allowed him to step right into NBA games and impact winning on both ends. Castle’s future Hall of Fame teammate Chris Paul has been outspoken in the media about how impressed he is with the rookie. Castle’s also received praise from LeBron James and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.
(Basically, a bunch of Hall of Famers are saying Castle is really good.)
And while it seemed that Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Jared McCain was going to run away with the Rookie of the Year award, McCain’s season-ending injury has now placed Castle front and center as the favorite to win ROTY.
Other candidates with a shot, as communicated by basketball insider Adam Zagoria, include Dalton Knecht (Los Angeles Lakers), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), and Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies).
Castle is averaging 15.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per 36 minutes for the Spurs this season (25 games played).
