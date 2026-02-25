Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 25

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a huge win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, and they’ve now won nine games in a row heading into Wednesday’s battle with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors, who got Scottie Barnes (personal) back in the lineup on Tuesday, are coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. This is a tough back-to-back for the No. 5 seed in the East, as the Raptors have to face the two best teams in the Western Conference this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Spurs as road favorites in this matchup as they look to sweep the season series. San Antonio blew out the Raptors back in October, but both teams have proven they are playoff-caliber squads since then.

This could be a defensive game, as the Spurs are third in defensive rating and Toronto is sixth even after Tuesday’s loss against OKC.

Let’s examine the latest odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for this interconference showdown on Feb. 25.

Spurs vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Spurs -7.5 (-112)

Raptors +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Spurs: -310

Raptors: +250

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Spurs record: 41-16

Raptors record: 34-24

Spurs vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

Mason Plumlee – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Raptors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Spurs vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Wembanyama against this Toronto defense:

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points per game this season, and he’s been pretty efficient from both the field (50.8 percent) and from beyond the arc (35.8 percent). The All-Star is fourth in the odds to win the MVP this season, and I think he’s undervalued at bit at this points number on Wednesday.

Wemby has scored 23 or more points in five games this month, and he took just eight shots (7-for-8) and scored 24 points in his first meeting with the Raptors this season.

While Toronto has a top-10 defensive rating this season, there is no easy way to guard the former No. 1 overall pick. Even though Wemby is taking fewer shots than he did in the 2024-25 campaign, he’s still averaging over eight made field goals per night while taking a career-high 7.1 free throws per game.

Spurs vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

San Antonio has won nine games in a row and is heavily favored with a rest advantage against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Toronto is coming off a loss to a short-handed Oklahoma City team, and it has struggled at home overall this season, going 16-14 straight up.

It could end up struggling against a Spurs squad that is No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating (Toronto is sixth), as the Raptors’ offense is just 20th in the league in offensive rating over its last 10 games and 17th for the 2025-26 season.

Toronto has also struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 4-6 against the spread.

The Spurs are looking more and more like viable title contenders each day, even with their lack of playoff experience as a team. Toronto is not in that conversation, as it’s a playoff team in the East but lacks the offensive firepower and shooting (18th in effective field goal percentage) to keep up with the best teams in the NBA.

I think San Antonio extends the winning streak on Wednesday.

Pick: Spurs -7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

