Former UConn Huskies Star Paige Bueckers Facing Massive Setback
Former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers has gotten off to a hot start in the WNBA. She was the No. 1 overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft and has already showcased why in her young career.
Through 6 games, she is posting great numbers for the Wings. This season, she is averaging 14.7 points per game, 6.7 assists per game, and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Among 2025 rookies, Bueckers ranks first in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game. She ranks second in blocks per game and third in rebounds per game. She has been an all-around player for the Wings and is already cementing her name among the top players in the league as a whole.
She even set a WNBA record just 5 games into her career.
That is why Bueckers missing her second game in a row due to a concussion is such a big deal for the WNBA and the Wings. The have Wings dropped back-to-back games, both against the Chicago Sky, with Bueckers colliding with a Sky player in the first half of their first matchup--although Bueckers finished the game.
Watch below for the play that is believed to have resulted in the young phenom missing back-to-back games due to concussion protocol.
Any way you put it, not having Bueckers on the court is both bad for the Wings and bad for the WNBA. She was on a blistering pace through her first 6 games and is already a major player for the struggling Wings squad.
The rookie is no stranger to injuries, just take a look at what she suffered during her tenure with the Huskies via this post on X from Sam Block:
Huskies fans, Wings fans, and basketball fans in general should not get too worked up about this injury, but we can all hope that she comes back with her same fire to continue her already amazing season.
Bueckers will be re-evaluated after the Wings Tuesday night matchup against the Seattle Storm.