Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers on Blistering Pace After Setting New WNBA Record
It is no secret the former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is special. In early April she led the Huskies to a 37-3 (18-0 Big East) record and the AP No. 1 overall rank before cementing her legacy with the Huskies NCAA record 12th National Championship. Less than 2 weeks later, she was drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.
She averaged 19.9 points per game (ppg) in her final season with UConn and has picked up right where she left off on the next stage: the WNBA. She is averaging 14.6 ppg on the main stage.On Tuesday, the Huskies legend returned to Connecticut to face the Connecticut Sun, and dominated.
In her old stomping grounds, Bueckers finished with a team-high and career-high 21 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field, a team-high 7 assists, and 5 rebounds. Her Dallas Wings also walked away with their first win of the season after a 22-point domination, winning 109-87.
The young star has played just 5 games, yet she has already cemented her name in the record books, achieving things that not even Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark was able to do in her rookie season.
With Tuesday's performance, she became the first rookie this season with a 20+ point game and also became the first rookie in WNBA history to record 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 2+ steals while shooting 80% from the field.
She also became the fastest player in league history to record 60+ points and 30+ assists, taking just 5 games to do so.
There is no other way to put it; she dominated. She played like a seasoned veteran and she did it in front of her biggest supporters: the UConn Huskies faithful fans alongside some of her former UConn teammates. She received a standing ovation before the game and her play backed up why she was deserving of it.
Her career in the WNBA is just starting, but the rest of the world is starting to figure out what Huskies fans have known for a while now: Paige Bueckers is special.