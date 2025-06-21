Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Is Making a Statement in the WNBA
After a slow start to her WNBA career, former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is looking like she never left Storrs.
In the Dallas Wings' last two wins, Bueckers put the team on her back, scoring 20+ points in both contests. Those back-to-back scoring outbursts now have Bueckers at four games of 20 or more points scored this season.
The kicker? Bueckers has as many as the entire 2025 WNBA rookie class combined.
More impressively, the Wings guard leads all rookies in points per game (21.0 points), assists per game (5.8 assists), steals per game (2.1 steals) and fourth in rebounds (4.2 rebounds).
When compared to the rest of the WNBA rather than her fellow rookies, Bueckers is still standing out. Overall, she's twelfth in points per game, sixth in assists, and is second overall in the WNBA for steals per game.
Unfortunately for Bueckers and the Wings, the only difference her on-court dominance has compared to her time with UConn is that it hasn't yet translated to a winning record. At 3-11, the Wings own the second-worst record in the WNBA. More worrignly, Dallas has won once at home this season and has one victory against Western Conference foes.
While those marks are disappointing, they aren't a reflection of Bueckers. Instead, it's more of an indication that the Wings are rebuilding and are trying to find their way with Bueckers leading the charge.
Thankfully the season isn't over and there are still 26 regular season games remaining for Bueckers and Dallas to get rolling. But with how dominant Bueckers has been to start her WNBA career, don't be surprised when it translates to wins for the Wings, just like she would do throughout her storied career with the Huskies.