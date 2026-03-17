Team USA vs. Spain Live Updates: Undefeated U.S. Squad's Final Game in FIBA World Cup

Team USA will look to go undefeated in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this year as they face Spain on Tuesday evening in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The previous Team USA qualifying results are as follows: Senegal (110–46), Puerto Rico (91–48), Italy (93–59) and New Zealand (101–46).

In Sunday’s win over New Zealand, Rhyne Howard led Team USA with 18 points with six three-pointers made. Caitlin Clark had 14 points and six assists.

Sports Illustrated will be following Tuesday’s game live, check out all the updates below.

Team USA vs. Spain: Live Play-by-Play Updates

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