Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Receives Troubling Injury News
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers left briefly in the second half of Tuesday night’s 85-76 loss to the New York Liberty with a lower back injury. The former UConn Huskies star returned in the fourth quarter and finished the game, but described the issue afterward as a “pulled muscle.” She is considered day-to-day moving forward.
The injury occurred with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter as Bueckers was dribbling up the court during a non-contact play. She reached for her back, exited the floor, and was seen riding a stationary bike before heading to the locker room. Bueckers returned to the bench before the fourth quarter began, gave a thumbs-up to the coaching staff, and re-entered the game.
“Yeah, I mean, I’m all right,” Bueckers said. “I just got it checked out. I think it’s just a pulled muscle. I felt a strain, felt it tighten, so I’m just going to get it worked out, take some medicine, and go from there.”
Bueckers played 31 minutes and recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the loss. It marked her fourth straight game with at least 20 points. She said the medical staff worked on keeping her loose to prevent further tightening before she returned.
“I went back to get it evaluated really quick,” Bueckers said. “Did a lot of stretching, some massage gun treatment, just tried to work it out and not let it get stiff before I went back in.”
Former UConn star Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot for the Wings this season
Through her rookie campaign, Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. She leads the Wings in scoring, assists, steals, and blocks. Despite Dallas’ 8-22 record, Bueckers has remained a consistent bright spot and is a strong contender for WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.
The game also marked the return of forward Maddy Siegrist, who had missed two months with a knee injury. She scored 13 points in her first game back. Bueckers praised her teammate’s impact on both ends of the floor.
“She’s huge for this team,” Bueckers said. “She’s literally one of the most experienced players playing here with the Wings.”
The Liberty, led by Jonquel Jones’ 15 points and 10 rebounds, improved to 19-10. Dallas stayed close through three quarters before New York pulled away late.
The Wings host the Liberty again on Friday. Bueckers’ status for that game remains uncertain.
"It's day-to-day, I'm hoping it won't take me out," Bueckers said.