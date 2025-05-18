Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Gets Unique Honors To Celebrate WNBA Debut
The legacy Paige Bueckers built with the UConn Huskies continues to inspire far beyond the walls of Gampel Pavilion. So much so that her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, temporarily changed its name to “Paige Bueckers, Minnesota” to honor her WNBA debut.
Once the face of UConn women’s basketball, Bueckers captivated fans from the moment she stepped on the court in Storrs. As a freshman, she took home nearly every major award in the sport, including the Wooden Award, and went on to become a three-time All-American and national champion. Her journey from a high school phenom to a Huskies legend made her a household name and an icon of the women’s game.
On May 16, the city that raised her paused to celebrate what she’s become. Streets were renamed. Restaurants offered Bueckers-inspired menus. A local brewery unveiled a commemorative beer. And her former high school gym became the center of a community watch party as the Bueckers' Dallas Wings faced off against the Minnesota Lynx in her professional debut.
"It was like, 'Let's take this as a notch up because this is really quite an achievement, going No. 1 in the WNBA Draft,'" Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon explained. "And so we took it a step further and decided to name the town after her for the day."
Bueckers’ influence in Hopkins goes well beyond basketball. Even in high school, she led initiatives to support low-income families and continues to give back to local causes.
"I have so much love for the state of Minnesota and the city of Hopkins," Bueckers said. "They've made me who I am today. There are so many people in that city and in that state who shaped me and have been a part of my journey to get to where I'm at."